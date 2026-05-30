Court extends custody of NEET-UG leak accused Manisha Hawaldar



While seeking remand of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar on May 25, the CBI had said that she was empanelled as a physics translator by the NTA.



The agency has alleged that she, in conspiracy with other Accused persons, unauthorisedly retained and distributed the NEET UG Paper for monetary consideration. The custody is required to investigate the case and the identification of other accused who are involved in the conspiracy of this case.



Her counsel, Advocate Akhilesh Rexwal, had opposed the remand. Application by submitting that she was arrested on May 22 and cooperated in the investigation. There is no ground for granting police custody. She should be sent to judicial custody.