New Delhi (ANI): Special Fast Track Court on Wednesday directed the framing of charges against 14 accused persons, including 3 subject experts, namely Manisha Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, after taking a prima facie view that Confidential material of the National Testing Agency (NTA) was procured, distributed, and exploited through illegal activities by the accused persons, and they were part of an unbroken chain of criminal Conspiracy. The accused persons joined the chain of conspiracy subsequently, one after another.

While directing framing of charges, Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta said, "There is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons." It is also prima facie clear that all the accused persons had procured, distributed and exploited the confidential material by carrying out these illegal activities in an organised manner, therefore, all the accused persons charge-sheeted in the present case are also liable to be charged under 3,4,5,10 and 11 of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means ) Act, 2024.

The court has directed to frame charges primarily for the offence of 'Criminal Conspiracy ' read with the offences under the Public Examination, Criminal Breach of Trust, Cheating, Prevention of Corruption Act, Copyright Act and Professional Misconduct.

The court observed, "In the present case, the main accused persons accused Manisha Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar knew that the distribution of the confidential material procured by them is likely to be further misused and exploited by the accused persons with whom they had initially shared.

"In fact, as per allegations, the things took place in the same manner as the confidential material was misused and further exploited by all these accused persons Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Shehsrao Bajrang Suryavanshi after they obtained the same from each other," the court observed in the charge order dated November 18.

The court remarked, "Moreover, all these accused persons were fully aware that the material procured by them must have been illegally procured by the person closely associated with NTA."

The court said in the order that further, the material available on record prima facie shows that all these accused persons were very well aware that the confidential questions of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam would be procured by the person concerned and, well before the exam, the said confidential material would be made available to them.

"This particular fact further shows that they all were part of the unbroken chain of conspiracy and they were closely connected with each other as they worked in tandem and in concerted manner as the moment, the accused falling previously in the chain would receive the said confidential material would then immediately provide the same to the accused falling very next in this unbroken chain of conspiracy. The confidential material came to be circulated sequentially, which circulatory stream started from Mandhare, Kulkarni, Havaldar and ended with Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal," the court said in the order.