NEET-UG paper leak case: Charge-framing hearing postponed to Oct 14

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Wednesday informed the Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue that further investigation is still underway in the NEET-UG paper leak case and sought more time to complete the probe.



After hearing the submissions, Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta adjourned the hearing on framing of charges till October 14. A supplementary charge sheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, is awaited.



During the hearing, the Senior Public Prosecutor (PP) appearing for the CBI sought some more time, submitting that further investigation is still going on.