NEET UG paper leak case: Accused Motegaonkar moves court for bail, court seeks reply from CBI



Another accused, Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, has also filed a bail application. The same is listed for the filing of the reply and hearing on July 14.

The CBI had alleged that Manoj Shirure had an active role in the NEET UG Exam Paper leak. He is very much part of Conspiracy.

On May 18, the Rouse Avenue court had granted 9 days' custody of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to the CBI. He was arrested in Pune.

The CBI alleged that he is actively involved in Conspiracy of leakage of chemistry exam paper before the NEET UG Exam 2026. He runs an RCC Institute of Coaching in Latur, Maharashtra.



The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar is involved in the leakage of the question paper and the distribution of the same in Conspiracy with other Accused persons.

It is alleged by the CBI that Motegaonkar provided a copy of the leaked exam paper to students. He leaked the chemistry exam paper before the examination.

The CBI had submitted that this accused had received the chemistry questions and answers of NEET 2026 on April 23, prior to the scheduled date of examination.