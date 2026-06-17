NEET-UG paper leak accused allowed to take re-exam from custody, says Delhi court

He said while the applicant faced grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading in the confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denying him the opportunity to appear for the re-examination.

“More so, when the eligibility, candidature and selection of any student in an examination is subject to appropriate orders from the competent authorities/exam conducting body. In this view, the court finds the applicant to be entitled to appear for the examination on June 21,” the judge said.