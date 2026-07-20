NEET-UG: NTA warns of legal action against fake, AI-generated OMR sheets

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory to NEET-UG 2026 candidates and their parents, warning them not to submit fake or AI-generated OMR sheets when raising complaints about score discrepancies.

The warning comes after the NTA reviewed several complaints regarding differences between candidates' expected and declared NEET 2026 scores.

During the verification process, the agency found that many Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets submitted with complaints appeared fake or created using artificial intelligence (AI).