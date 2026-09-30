NEET-UG may move online as Centre works on national CBT infrastructure

The Ministry of Education is working on a national examination-grade Computer-Based Testing (CBT) infrastructure strategy as the Centre prepares for the possible shift of NEET-UG from its existing pen-and-paper format to an online examination. The plan is aimed at expanding the availability of suitable test centres, standardising their infrastructure and enabling large-scale examinations to move to CBT.

The Centre had earlier announced that NEET-UG would move to CBT from next year following the 2026 paper leak. However, officials have now clarified that the transition is still being worked out and that the final decision will follow the report of the high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The plan will also require consultation with the Health Ministry and the National Medical Commission.