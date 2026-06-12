Delhi Court adjourns Yash Yadav’s bail hearing in NEET-UG leak matter

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday adjourned the hearing of the interim bail plea of Yash Yadav, calling it premature.



The court noted that the applicant Yash Yadav has not yet been issued an admit card for the NEET UG Exam scheduled for June 21. He is seeking interim bail to appear in the NEET UG Exam.



Vacation Judge Gaurav Rao adjourned the hearing and listed the matter on June 16.