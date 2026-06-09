NEET-UG June 21 retest: Bihar Police caution aspirants, parents against rumours, fraud calls

Patna: The Bihar Police on Tuesday cautioned students and their parents against rumours and fraud calls offering question papers and answers ahead of the June 21 re-examination of NEET-UG, an entrance test for undergraduate medical courses.

The Economic Offence Unit of the state police advised people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices.

"Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming NEET-UG examination on June 21," the police said in a notice.