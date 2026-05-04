NEET UG held smoothly across Telangana with over 97% attendance

HYDERABAD: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) was conducted peacefully across Telangana on Sunday, with no major untoward incidents reported from most centres.

According to official data, approximately 71,500 students appeared for the examination held at 199 centres across the state. Of the total registered candidates — over 73,000 — about 97.6% attended the exam, while around 3% remained absent.