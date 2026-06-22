NEET-UG exams: Solver gang busted in Bihar, 30 arrested for alleged impersonation

Patna: Bihar police cracked down on a racket of impersonators during the NEET-UG examination 2026 after cases of cheating and alleged manipulation of biometric verification procedures surfaced at multiple examination centres in different districts.

A total of 30 people have been arrested during checks, including the ones who doubled up ‘imposters’ and appeared at exam centres, in place of genuine candidates, in brazen violation of laid down rules and guidelines.