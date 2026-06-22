NEET-UG exams: Solver gang busted in Bihar, 30 arrested for alleged impersonation

Patna: Bihar police cracked down on a racket of impersonators during the NEET-UG examination 2026 after cases of cheating and alleged manipulation of biometric verification procedures surfaced at multiple examination centres in different districts.
A total of 30 people have been arrested during checks, including the ones who doubled up ‘imposters’ and appeared at exam centres, in place of genuine candidates, in brazen violation of laid down rules and guidelines.
Police sources said that a student of Pawapuri Medical College in Rajgir was the alleged mastermind of the racket. According to investigators, the suspect organized a network involving medical students from different institutions who were recruited to take the examination on behalf of candidates.
The gang reportedly targeted aspirants seeking medical admissions and allegedly negotiated deals ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per candidate.
Investigators claimed that the gang manipulated the biometric verification process at multiple examination centres.
According to preliminary findings, individuals associated with biometric verification were allegedly in cahoots, to facilitate impostors enter the examination centres.
Police are investigating the exact manner in which the biometric procedures were bypassed.
Police state that all nine alleged “solvers” arrested in the case are medical students. The 30 arrested individuals reportedly include medical students acting as solvers, personnel associated with the biometric agency, and other members of the alleged racket. Several additional suspects are currently being questioned.
Lakhisarai SDPO Shivam Kumar stated that preliminary investigations indicate that monetary deals worth Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh were made for each candidate.
An advance payment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh was allegedly collected, and the remaining amount was to be paid after examination results and admission.
Police are examining bank accounts, mobile phone records, and digital transactions to trace the money trail.
The process of registering an FIR was initiated on the basis of a complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar Bhagat, Acting Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lakhisarai, who was serving as the city coordinator for the examination.
Police officials have stated that the investigation is being expanded and that the role of every individual connected to the alleged racket is being examined.
Authorities believe that further interrogation of the accused could reveal additional members of the network, financial transactions, and possible links to other examination centres.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.