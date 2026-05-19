NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Court grants CBI custody of Motegaonkar dor 9 days

The CBI submitted that this accused had received the chemistry questions and answers of NEET UG 2026 on April 23, 2026, prior to the scheduled date of examination. It was further submitted that the said leaked question paper has been found in the mobile phone of the accused Shivraj, who also provided the leaked question paper and answers to several persons.

On a query, the investigation officer said that there is a video showing him saying that the questions he gave to the students are in the question paper.