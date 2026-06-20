Ajmer deploys around 300 police personnel for secure conduct of NEET-UG re-examination

Ajmer, Rajasthan (ANI): The Ajmer district administration has completed all security arrangements for the NEET-UG re-examination, with around 300 police personnel set to be deployed across examination centres to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the exam.

Speaking on the security preparations, Ajmer Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Himanshu Jangid said that extensive measures have been put in place across the district's examination centres.

According to the ASP, police personnel have been instructed to remain alert and enforce examination guidelines strictly. Armed guards will accompany the transportation of question papers and answer sheets, while strong rooms at all examination centres will remain under police supervision.

"All arrangements for NEET in Ajmer district are complete. There are 15 centres -- 9 in the city and 6 in rural areas. Police deployment has been briefed to remain vigilant and ensure strict adherence to rules on exam day. Armed guards will escort the paper distribution and collection. Each centre's strong room will be under police charge. Around 300 personnel will be on duty to oversee security." Jangid told ANI.

On Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements for the smooth and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test.

According to the NTA, a comprehensive security framework has been implemented to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Confidential examination materials are being transported under strict security protocols through GPS-enabled vehicles accompanied by police escorts. CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and real-time monitoring systems have also been deployed at examination centres.

More than two lakh personnel, including city coordinators, observers, centre superintendents, invigilators, district administration officials and police personnel, have been mobilised for the conduct of the examination.

The agency said candidates facing biometric authentication issues due to technical glitches, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity problems or physical conditions will not be denied entry. Such candidates will be allowed to appear after undergoing manual identity verification and submitting the required undertaking.

To ensure candidates' convenience, examination centres have been equipped with adequate drinking water, sanitation facilities, electricity backup, fans and medical support. Additional biometric devices and trained staff have also been deployed to streamline verification procedures.

The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21.