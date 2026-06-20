NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur gets Abu Dhabi exam centre on revised admit card

A NEET-UG aspirant from Nagpur was left in distress after his admit card showed an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite him selecting Nagpur as his preferred test city.

The issue surfaced just a day before the medical entrance examination scheduled for June 21, leaving the student and his family uncertain about whether he would be able to appear for the test.

The student had earlier been allotted a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the original NEET examination. However, after the exam was rescheduled following the paper leak controversy, the student downloaded his revised admit card and found that his centre had been changed to Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE.