NEET-UG 2026: Refund portal opens; candidates can submit bank details till May 27

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the refund facility for candidates who appeared in the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3. Students can now submit their bank account details through the official website to claim a refund of the examination fee.

According to the official notification, the refund option has been made available on the NEET-UG 2026 registration portal. Candidates who had registered for the examination can log in using their application credentials and access the dedicated refund link to complete the process.