NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21, confirms NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. It will be conducting the medical entrance exam on June 21, 2026.
The NTA has confirmed the NEET UG re-exam date through its official X handle. A detailed notice regarding the NEET UG exam date 2026 will be available on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.
"With the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," NTA tweeted.
The exam authority has decided to conduct the NEET UG re-examination for over 22 lakh registered candidates after the cancellation of written exam held on May 3. It has also asked candidates and parents to rely only on the official channels of NTA.
The NTA has also shared the helpline numbers and email (neet-ug@nta.ac.in) and phone numbers (011-40759000 / 011-69227700).
Earlier, the NTA has decided to cancel the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 due to the paper leak. In a statement, the Agency said the decision was taken to maintain transparency and preserve trust in the national examination system. The sources suggest that the guess paper contained around 410 questions, with nearly 120 questions from the Chemistry section matching the examination paper exactly.