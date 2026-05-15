NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21, confirms NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. It will be conducting the medical entrance exam on June 21, 2026.

The NTA has confirmed the NEET UG re-exam date through its official X handle. A detailed notice regarding the NEET UG exam date 2026 will be available on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

"With the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026," NTA tweeted.