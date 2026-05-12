NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: Did NTA announce a tentative date?

NEET UG 2026 re-exam date announced?

The NTA has released an official notice regarding the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 exam. Students must note that the NTA has not specified anything regarding the NEET UG re-exam date.

The notice reads, "The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days."

Earlier, the NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was conducted in 551 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad. The written exam was held at more than 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates. The NTA has released the provisional NEET UG answer key 2026 on May 6.