NEET UG 2026 leak: CBI says Yash Yadav ordered certificates, cheque kept as security

New Delhi: The chargesheet filed by the CBI details an alleged modus operandi in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. It alleges that, on the instructions of accused Yash Yadav, educational certificates of Class X and XII and a signed cheque were collected from Mangilal Biwal and Dinesh Biwal and kept as security. These documents were later recovered from the hostel room of a witness.



The Special Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue is scheduled to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI against 13 accused persons.

According to the chargesheet, Yash Yadav was involved in the alleged distribution of the leaked NEET UG 2026 question paper for monetary consideration before the examination held on May 3, 2026. The agency alleged that he procured the leaked material from co-accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar and subsequently contacted candidates and intermediaries for its further circulation.



The CBI alleged that candidates from Faridabad, Jammu and other places stated that Yash Yadav had approached them, directly or indirectly, with an offer to provide the NEET UG 2026 question paper before the examination in exchange for money.