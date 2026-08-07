NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Three NTA experts named in CBI chargesheet

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has chargesheeted three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts engaged in setting the NEET UG 2026 examination paper, alleging criminal breach of trust as public servants and other offences in connection with the alleged paper leak case.



The chargesheet names Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, Prahalad Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. The agency has invoked Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to criminal breach of trust by a public servant, provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other provisions of the BNS.



According to the CBI, conviction under Section 316(5) of the BNS carries punishment of life imprisonment or imprisonment up to 10 years along with a fine.