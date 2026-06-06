Accused in NEET-UG 2026 leak to stay in jail till June 15

New Delhi: A Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Shubham Khairnar, an accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, until June 15.



Khairnar was produced before the court following the expiry of his previous judicial custody.



Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on the bail plea of Manisha Waghmare in the NEET-UG paper leak case for June 9.