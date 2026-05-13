NEET-UG 2026 row deepens: CBI reaches NTA office amid opposition backlash and Gen Z protests

"Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, there have been 93 instances of exam paper leak. The majority of the paper leaks have happened under the BJP govts. This affected 6 crore youth. Most paper leak incidents happened in BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. It is not a coincidence that there are BJP governments in these states at the Centre. We are getting reports that the epicentre of the recent NEET paper leak is Rajasthan. It creates a doubt - are their leaders involved? If it is so, then what can CBI do? I want to ask the Gen-Z: Should this continue?" he said, addressing a press conference.