NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Maharashtra chemistry lecturer who shared questions

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an alleged kingpin in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, as it claimed to have identified the original source of the chemistry question paper leak linked to the national-level medical entrance examination.

According to the agency, the accused, identified as Chemistry lecturer P.V. Kulkarni, associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA), had access to the confidential question papers.

CBI officials said investigations revealed that Kulkarni, during the last week of April 2, allegedly organised special coaching sessions for selected students at his residence in Pune.