New Delhi: All 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case on Saturday pleaded not guilty to the charges framed against them by a special fast-track court in Delhi, setting the stage for the commencement of trial on November 25.



The accused, who were brought to the courtroom from judicial custody in compliance with the court’s directions, denied the charges and opted to face trial.



Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against all 14 accused under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.