NEET UG 2026 refund deadline revised by NTA

New Delhi: Following the cancellation of the NEET UG exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting bank account details for fee refunds to June 22 till 11:50 PM.



In an X post, the NTA stated, "Important announcement for candidates yet to submit bank details for fee refund! The last date has been extended to 22nd June 2026 (till 11:50 PM)", highlighting that 13 lakh candidates have already updated their details since a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal on May 23.



The previous deadline was May 27 (11:50 PM), which was extended by nearly a month, giving applicants more time to request their refunds.

It added that candidates must log in using their credentials to access the refund link and submit their bank account details.