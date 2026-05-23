NEET UG 2026 leak case: ED begins money trail probe

MUMBAI: Following the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started tracing the money trail and transactions related to the NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak scam.
The ED has sought the details of the property and revenue records and documents of RCC owner Shivaji Motegaonkar, who was arrested by the CBI in the NEET UG exam paper leak in Latur.
Motegaonkar had amassed huge properties and wealth through the private coaching of the NEET and JEE exams, selling the leaked exam papers, and through investment.
He has bought several prime plots, buildings, and even marriage halls in Latur city, Nashik, Nanded, Pune, and other metro cities.
Besides, it has also scrutinised his and his relatives' bank accounts and checked the amount paid by the NEET aspirant parents to get the NEET guess paper ahead of the final exam.
ED is also investigating the bank accounts and money trails of retired chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, who was on the NEET exam paper-setting committee and allegedly leaked the NEET UG 2026 exam paper.
Kulkarni owns a property in Beed city, and the Beed Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to Kulkarni for irregularities in his property.
ED has started preparing the list of NEET exam aspirant students’ parents who transferred the money to Motegaonkar, PV Kulkarni, Manisha Mhadane, and other accused who were arrested in the NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak case.
It has decided to approach these parents and start an inquiry about the NEET paper leak scam and reach the source. Once this information is gathered, the raids will be conducted to gather more details.
In the CBI probe, it was established that Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.
The exam paper was circulated from Maharashtra to other states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, etc.
Meanwhile, a political party-affiliated students' union initiated a protest at the RCC private coaching class and blackened the doors and hurled slogans against it, demanding strict action and punishment in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak scam.