NEET UG 2026 held smoothly across Andhra Pradesh; high attendance recorded

VIJAYAWADA: The NEET (UG) 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held peacefully across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with authorities ensuring smooth arrangements and strict adherence to guidelines at all centres.

The exam was conducted in 180 centres across 28 cities, including key locations such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati, and other major places.

A total of around 75,000 candidates had applied for the exam, of whom approximately 58,000 appeared, indicating a significant turnout. Officials reported that the examination was conducted without any untoward incidents, with all centres functioning efficiently under close supervision and security arrangements.

In NTR district, the examination was held at 32 centres, where 11,345 candidates appeared out of 11,496 registered, recording an impressive 98.69 percent attendance.