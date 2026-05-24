NEET UG 2026 fee refund portal goes live; NTA issues deadline till May 27

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for candidates to submit their bank account details for processing of examination fee refunds.

The agency has also informed that the deadline for submission of details is May 27, 2026 (till 11:50 pm).

The NTA said that the facility has been made available on the NEET-UG registration portal for all candidates eligible for the refund process. It added that candidates must log in using their credentials to access the refund link and submit their bank account details.



The notice shared on X read, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 12.05.2026 regarding refund of examination fee for NEET (UG) candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs all candidates that a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET (UG) registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund."