NEET UG 2026 fee refund portal goes live; NTA issues deadline till May 27

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated a dedicated facility on the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal for candidates to submit their bank account details for processing of examination fee refunds.
The agency has also informed that the deadline for submission of details is May 27, 2026 (till 11:50 pm).
The NTA said that the facility has been made available on the NEET-UG registration portal for all candidates eligible for the refund process. It added that candidates must log in using their credentials to access the refund link and submit their bank account details.
The notice shared on X read, "In continuation of the Public Notice dated 12.05.2026 regarding refund of examination fee for NEET (UG) candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) hereby informs all candidates that a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET (UG) registration portal for submission of preferred bank account details for processing of fee refund."
The NTA stated that candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if they wish, to ensure the accuracy of bank account details. However, it clarified that this option is not mandatory.
The agency further said that once candidates submit their bank details, the information will be treated as final and no further changes will be permitted. It also directed candidates to carefully fill in all required information as specified in Annexure-I.
It further stated, "Candidates may log in to the NEET (UG) registration portal using their login credentials and click on the refund link to access the refund portal, where they may submit their bank account details.
Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if they so desire, to ensure the accuracy of bank account details. After submission of the details by the candidate, the same shall be treated as final, and no further changes shall be permitted thereafter. The candidates are required to fill in the details mentioned in Annexure I."
The NTA also informed that the facility for the submission of bank account details will remain active from May 22 to May 27 till 11:50 pm. It advised candidates not to initiate chargeback requests for examination fees.
The agency said, "The facility for submission of bank account details shall remain live from 22 May 2026 to 27 May 2026 (up to 11:50 pm). Candidates are advised not to initiate a chargeback for the NEET (UG)-2026 Examination."
Meanwhile, the re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe.
Political tensions heightened amid protests over NEET UG 2026, which was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates.
The Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21. Officials have also indicated that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year to prevent such irregularities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.