NEET UG 2026 counselling, apply for stray vacancy round by October 14

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 stray vacancy round, the final stage of centralised counselling to fill MBBS and BDS seats left vacant after previous rounds. Eligible candidates can register and pay the counselling fee through the official website, mcc.nic.in, until October 14.

The registration window opened on October 12. Candidates seeking admission through the All India Quota and other seats covered by MCC counselling should complete the process before the deadline and check the eligibility conditions in the official counselling bulletin.