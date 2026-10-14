NEET UG 2026 counselling, apply for stray vacancy round by October 14

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 stray vacancy round, the final stage of centralised counselling to fill MBBS and BDS seats left vacant after previous rounds. Eligible candidates can register and pay the counselling fee through the official website, mcc.nic.in, until October 14.
The registration window opened on October 12. Candidates seeking admission through the All India Quota and other seats covered by MCC counselling should complete the process before the deadline and check the eligibility conditions in the official counselling bulletin.
NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round schedule
The counselling schedule released by MCC lists the following dates for the stray vacancy round.
Candidates should check the official MCC website for any revised dates or notices before taking action.
How to register for NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy counselling
Candidates can follow these steps to register for the stray vacancy round.
Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Open the UG Medical Counselling section.
Select the link for NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round registration.
Log in using the required credentials or complete the registration process as instructed on the portal.
Enter the required details and pay the counselling fee.
Review the information entered and submit the registration.
Save or download the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates must complete registration and fee payment within the prescribed deadline to participate in the round. Choice filling is a separate step and remains open until October 15.
What is the stray vacancy round?
The stray vacancy round is conducted to allocate medical and dental seats that remain unfilled after the earlier rounds of NEET UG counselling. It provides eligible candidates another opportunity to be considered for available seats, subject to MCC’s rules and eligibility conditions.
Candidates should read the counselling instructions carefully before filling in their preferences. They should also verify the seat availability and the conditions applicable to their category and preferred colleges through official notices rather than relying on unofficial lists.