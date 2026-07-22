NEET-UG 2026 controversy explained: A timeline of the exam, re-exam and protests

The NEET-UG 2026 controversy has unfolded over several months, beginning with allegations of a paper leak after the medical entrance examination was conducted in May 2026. Since then, the developments have included the cancellation of the original examination, a nationwide re-examination, multiple investigations, student protests, the participation of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk through an indefinite hunger strike, concerns raised after the declaration of the re-exam results, and the 'Sansad Chalo' march during Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Here's a look at how the controversy unfolded and where it stands now.