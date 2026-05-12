NEET-UG 2026 cancelled amid paper leak allegations, CBI probe ordered

In a major setback for lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a question paper leak linked to Rajasthan. The decision was taken after inputs from central law enforcement agencies reportedly indicated that the sanctity of the examination may have been compromised.
The cancellation comes amid an ongoing investigation into the circulation of a so-called “guess paper” that allegedly contained several questions matching those in the actual examination.
The NTA announced, “With the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately (.sic),” on its official X account.
CBI to investigate alleged leak
The Union government has handed over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe. Investigators are expected to examine how the alleged material was circulated before the examination and whether organised malpractice networks were involved.
The NTA stated that it would extend full cooperation to the agency by providing documents, records and technical data required for the investigation. Authorities are also looking into whether the leak was confined to a few regions or had a wider reach.
The NTA has confirmed that NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted again, with revised dates to be announced through official channels in the coming weeks. Officials said candidates would not have to register again for the examination, as existing application details would remain valid.
Students will also not be required to pay any additional fee for the re-exam. Previously allotted exam centres are expected to remain unchanged, while fresh admit cards will be issued before the new examination date. The agency further stated that examination fees already paid by candidates would be refunded.
Candidates have been advised to rely only on official announcements issued by the NTA and avoid misinformation circulating on social media platforms.
The development has once again raised concerns about examination security and transparency in competitive exams across the country. By cancelling the examination and initiating a CBI inquiry, authorities aim to restore confidence in the system and ensure a fair process for all aspirants.