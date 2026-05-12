NEET-UG 2026 cancelled amid paper leak allegations, CBI probe ordered

In a major setback for lakhs of medical aspirants across the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a question paper leak linked to Rajasthan. The decision was taken after inputs from central law enforcement agencies reportedly indicated that the sanctity of the examination may have been compromised.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing investigation into the circulation of a so-called “guess paper” that allegedly contained several questions matching those in the actual examination.