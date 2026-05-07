NEET UG 2026 answer key released; raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. It has uploaded the NTA NEET UG answer key 2026 pdf on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download NEET UG 2026 answer key pdf only from the official website. The exam authority has also allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional NEET answer key 2026.

The official notice reads, "Candidates can challenge the Provisional Answer Keys after the scanned OMR Answer Sheet are uploaded on website. The schedule of the uploading of OMR Sheet and challenge round will be notified separately."

How to download NEET UG answer key 2026 pdf?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link "Provisional Answer Keys for NEET (UG) – 2026"

Step 3: Follow the link to open the NEET UG answer key pdf

Step 4: Download NEET UG answer key pdf

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of answer key for future need

The NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The written exam was held at more than 550 cities across the country for over 22 lakh registered candidates.

The exam authority will review all the objections raised by the candidates. The NEET UG final answer key 2026 will be released after the review. The NEET UG results 2026 will be based on the final answer key.