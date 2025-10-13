NEET-UG 2025: NMC adds over 9,000 new MBBS seats for 2025-26

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has updated the seat matrix available for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for the academic year 2025-26. As of October 10, there are 1,26,600 MBBS seats available in India, including both the renewal of current seats and the addition of newly approved ones.

In the academic year 2025-26, the NMC approved a total of 9,075 new MBBS seats in India, except those under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).

The NEET-UG 2025 seat matrix was revised multiple times throughout the year due to changes in the approval status of seats at several medical colleges.

The modification came after the Union Cabinet approved 10,000 MBBS seats for Phase 3 of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) expansion of medical seats in India, the Indian Express reports.

Candidates should carefully evaluate the modified seat matrix and adhere to the revised timetable given by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice-filling deadline for NEET-UG Round 3 counselling to October 13, 2025.