NEET SS 2025 revised exam dates announced: Exam to be held on Dec 27 & 28

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025.

The exam, earlier scheduled for November 7 and 8, 2025, will now be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2025.

Each exam day will include two shifts, the first from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The revised schedule has received approval from both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The NEET SS 2025 Information Bulletin will soon be released on the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in