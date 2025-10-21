NEET SS 2025 revised exam dates announced: Exam to be held on Dec 27 & 28

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025.
The exam, earlier scheduled for November 7 and 8, 2025, will now be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2025.
Each exam day will include two shifts, the first from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
The revised schedule has received approval from both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
The NEET SS 2025 Information Bulletin will soon be released on the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in
Previous Exam Dates: November 7 & 8, 2025
Revised Exam Dates: December 27 & 28, 2025
First Shift: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Second Shift: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
The NEET SS exam is the sole qualifying test for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Speciality courses, as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.
A demo test will be made available on the official website to help candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT format. The availability date will be mentioned in the information bulletin.
Institutions Not Covered Under NEET SS 2025
Admissions to DM/MCh courses through NEET SS 2025 will not apply to the following institutes:
AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS institutions
PGIMER, Chandigarh
JIPMER, Puducherry
NIMHANS, Bengaluru
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Additionally, no separate entrance exams for DM/MCh courses will be conducted by any state government or private medical university, including those in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, for the 2024–25 academic session.