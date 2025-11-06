NEET-SS 2025 registration OPENED; check key dates here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) for 2025, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), has opened registration and published key dates for the exam process.

NEET-SS is conducted for admissions to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Super Speciality courses across India.

Online registration is open and will close on November 25, 2025. Correction windows will be open from November 28-30 and again from December 12-14 for updating photographs, signatures and other details.

The exam is scheduled for December 26 and 27, 2025, in computer-based format, with two shifts each day (morning and afternoon). The city intimidation slips will be distributed on December 12, and the admit cards on December 22.

The registration price is Rs 3500, and the exam will be conducted throughout India.

Eligibility criteria specify that candidates must hold a postgraduate medical qualification (MD/MS/DNB or equivalent) in a recognised feeder speciality and register with the relevant medical council.

Foreign nationals, including OCI card-holders, may apply subject to specific conditions set by NBEMS.

Candidates are advised to follow the official NBEMS website closely, complete their application in the timeframe, and ensure all documentation is correct to avoid disqualification.