NEET-SS 2025 postponed to THIS date: Check details here

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination Super Speciality (NEET-SS 2025) has been postponed to the end of December.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which originally scheduled the NEET-SS 2025 for November 7 and 8, announced that the exam will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, according to reports.

NEET-SS 2025 will be conducted in two shifts: first from 9 am to 11:30 am, and second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Here’s how candidates can download the NEET-SS 2025 schedule:

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Click on the NEET-SS exam schedule PDF link

The NEET-SS date sheet 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the NEET-SS date sheet PDF for printing

The NEET-SS exam comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections, each with 50 questions and a time limit of 50 minutes, giving candidates a total of two hours and 30 minutes to finish the test. There are a total of 600 marks.

Candidates receive four marks for each correct answer, with a one-mark penalty for each incorrect answer. The questions focus on the primary broad specialist subject, including relevant sub-specialties, and the test is administered online in English.

There are 15 super-specialty subjects, and candidates must select their groups during the application procedure.​

Resources such as admit cards, exam patterns, and counselling information will be available following the release of the information bulletin.