NEET-SS 2025 postponed to THIS date: Check details here

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination Super Speciality (NEET-SS 2025) has been postponed to the end of December.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which originally scheduled the NEET-SS 2025 for November 7 and 8, announced that the exam will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, according to reports.
NEET-SS 2025 will be conducted in two shifts: first from 9 am to 11:30 am, and second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Here’s how candidates can download the NEET-SS 2025 schedule:
Visit the official website:
Click on the NEET-SS exam schedule PDF link
The NEET-SS date sheet 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen
Save the NEET-SS date sheet PDF for printing
The NEET-SS exam comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections, each with 50 questions and a time limit of 50 minutes, giving candidates a total of two hours and 30 minutes to finish the test. There are a total of 600 marks.
Candidates receive four marks for each correct answer, with a one-mark penalty for each incorrect answer. The questions focus on the primary broad specialist subject, including relevant sub-specialties, and the test is administered online in English.
There are 15 super-specialty subjects, and candidates must select their groups during the application procedure.
Resources such as admit cards, exam patterns, and counselling information will be available following the release of the information bulletin.