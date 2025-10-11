NEET-SS 2025 exam still on calendar for November 7-8, but registration yet to begin

Uncertainty looms over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2025 as the registration process is yet to begin, even though the examination is scheduled for November 7 and 8, barely a month away.

According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) exam calendar released in August, the test is to be conducted in two shifts each day, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Adding to the confusion, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to submit admission details of candidates admitted through NEET-SS scores by October 15. The timing of this instruction has sparked speculation that the examination may be delayed, as the directive appears misaligned with the current academic schedule.

In a conversation with Medical Dialogues, a source from NMC informed, “The Commission is waiting for confirmation regarding this from the Ministry's side. However, there is a possibility that the exam might get delayed.”

The delay in opening registrations has triggered anxiety among NEET-SS aspirants who fear another disruption in the already tight academic calendar.

Memories of a “zero academic year”

Aspirants recall that last year’s NEET-SS was never conducted, following a chain of delays in the admission process linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation led to what many described as a “zero academic year”, a setback that both students and institutions are keen to avoid this time, reported Edugraph.

The NEET-SS serves as the gateway to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes across India. As one of the most competitive postgraduate entrance exams, it determines entry into super specialty medical disciplines, making its timely conduct crucial for both aspirants and medical colleges.

Earlier this year, the NBEMS released the NEET-SS 2024 results on April 25, followed by scorecards on May 2.

Students urge authorities to act swiftly

In response to the uncertainty, student associations and medical groups have appealed to the Ministry of Health, NMC, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to adhere to the announced schedule and streamline the admission process. They argue that further delays could disrupt the upcoming academic session and affect hospital staffing patterns tied to super specialty training.

As of now, no official update has been issued on when the application process will begin. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NBEMS website for verified announcements regarding registration dates and confirmation of the exam schedule.