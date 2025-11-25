NEET SS 2025 application window closes TODAY

The application window for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Speciality 2025 (NEET SS 2025) closes today, November 25, with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) urging candidates to complete their submissions on the official website, natboard.edu.in .

The exam determines admission to super-speciality medical programmes, with eligibility limited to those who hold, or are due to complete by January 31, 2026, an MD, MS, or DNB qualification in recognised feeder specialities.

NBEMS has released a detailed post-registration schedule, including opportunities to correct errors and download admit cards ahead of the December examination.

Here's how to apply for the NEET SS 2025 exam:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in .

Click on the NEET SS 2025 application link, which is available on the homepage.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Log in to complete the online application form.

Upload all required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the examination fee through the available online payment gateway.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NBEMS has outlined a detailed schedule for applicants following the close of registration. An edit window for correcting application details will open from November 28 to 30, allowing candidates to rectify errors except for name, nationality, email and test city.

A separate “final correction window” dedicated to fixing issues with images, signatures or thumb impressions will be available from December 12 to 14.

The Board will release exam city allotments on December 12, followed by the issuance of admit cards on December 22. The NEET SS 2025 examination is scheduled to take place over two days, December 26 and 27.