NEET-SS 2025 admit card OUT: Here’s how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the NEET Super Speciality 2025 (NEET-SS 2025) examination on Monday, 22 December 2025. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS portal at natboard.edu.in .

The two-day NEET-SS 2025 exam is set to take place on December 26 and 27, 2025, with two shifts each day: a morning session from 09:00 am to 11:30 am and an afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to download the NEET-SS 2025 admit card:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in . Click on the link for NEET SS 2025 admit card on the homepage. Log in using your user ID and password (as created during registration). The NEET SS 2025 admit card will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully, including name, roll number, exam date, shift and test centre. Download the admit card and take a clear printout for exam day use.

Candidates are advised to check all details on the admit card carefully and ensure they carry the downloaded hall ticket along with a valid photo identification on the day of the exam. Entry will not be permitted without the proper documentation.

The NEET-SS is a computer-based test for admission into various super specialty medical courses such as DM and MCh, and only candidates with a valid hall ticket will be allowed to sit the examination.

Further details on exam pattern, shift timings, and guidelines are available on the NBEMS website and candidates should review these ahead of the test dates.