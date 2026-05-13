Two arrested in Nalanda for alleged NEET solver scam



"The following morning, when the officers-in-charge began examining their mobile phones, they discovered numerous admit cards for various examinations, including NEET, records of financial transactions, and other pertinent details... Consequently, the 'solvers' (proxy examinees) were unable to reach the examination centres, where the actual candidates were waiting for them. We had also deployed our own personnel at these locations, and the police force remained on high alert across the entire region. As a result, the solvers failed to gain access to the examination centres... In connection with this case, three individuals have been apprehended. The primary accused is the second-year MBBS student, identified as Awadhesh Kumar. His accomplice is Aman Kumar Singh. Additionally, a third individual named Pankaj Kumar has been arrested... Furthermore, efforts are underway to identify and locate the mastermind behind this gang... Additionally, the evidence retrieved from their mobile phones is being analysed, and individuals who arrived from various examination centres are being interrogated...," he said.



DSP Singh confirmed that efforts are currently underway to identify and locate the mastermind behind the operation. Meanwhile, authorities are analysing the evidence retrieved from the seized mobile devices and interrogating individuals linked to various examination centres to uncover the full extent of the network.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.