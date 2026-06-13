NEET schedule likely to delay TN engineering counselling

According to a senior official from DOTE, though over 3.02 lakh students have enrolled, as many as 2,45,220 have uploaded their certificates.

As the NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is yet to approve the engineering counselling schedule.

"However, the certificate verification has begun," he said, adding "the rank list will be published on June 29 as per schedule."