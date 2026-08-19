NEET: SC directs NTA to inform on steps taken to implement recommendations of Radhakrishnan panel

"The Radhakrishnan Committee has correctly said it is a systemic problem which needs institutionalisation, which is the most important part of it. This process on paper everything is good. But then one exam happens and by the time the second exam happens it is a new picture all together," the bench said.

At the outset, Mehta told the court the process adopted with safeguards right from printing the NEET question paper till the students get it.

The law officer asserted that the system in place for the NEET exams is foolproof and difficult to breach.