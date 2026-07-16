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NEET Result 2026 Name-wise: Can you check NTA NEET UG results by name?

NTA confirms NEET UG 2026 results cannot be checked name-wise; candidates must use application number, date of birth and security pin on the official website
NEET Result 2026 Name-wise: Can you check NTA NEET UG results by name?
NEET Result 2026 Name-wise: Can you check NTA NEET UG results by name?
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2026 results soon on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. While candidates often search for "NEET Result 2026 name-wise," the NTA does not provide a facility to check NEET results using a candidate's name. Results can only be accessed using the login credentials issued during registration.

Can You Check NEET Result 2026 by Name?

No. The NTA does not release NEET UG scorecards through a name-wise search. To view and download the result, candidates must log in using:

  • Application Number

  • Date of Birth (or Password, as applicable)

  • Security Pin/Captcha

Without these credentials, candidates cannot access their individual scorecards.

How to Check NEET UG 2026 Result

Once the result is declared, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the 'NEET UG 2026 Result' link.

  3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth/Password, and the Security Pin.

  4. Click Submit.

  5. Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

  6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will contain:

  • Candidate's name

  • Roll number

  • Application number

  • Subject-wise marks

  • Total marks

  • Percentile score

  • All India Rank (AIR)

  • Category rank

  • Qualifying status

  • NEET cutoff percentile

What If You Forget Your Application Number?

Candidates who have misplaced their application number can retrieve it by using the 'Forgot Application Number' option available on the NEET portal. They will need to provide details such as their name, parents' names, date of birth and registered mobile number or email ID to recover the information.

NEET UG 2026 Result Date

The NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2026 results by July 20, following the release of OMR sheets and the final answer key. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NTA website for updates and avoid unofficial portals claiming to offer name-wise result access.

What Happens After the Result?

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in:

  • All India Quota (AIQ) counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

  • State counselling conducted by the respective state authorities

  • Admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes based on their NEET rank and eligibility.

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