NEET Results 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET UG results declared; Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal tops

The wait is over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam results 2026 today, July 16. It has released the NEET UG results 2026 link on the official websites at neet.nta.nic.in.

The Agency has also released NEET toppers list and final answer key along with results. The NEET OMR response sheet was also released a few days ago.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the NEET results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official website. One must use their application number and password to check NEET UG results. Over 20 lakh candidates regisrered for the medical entrance examination. The NEET UG re-exam was held on June 21.