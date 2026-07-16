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NEET Results 2026 LIVE: NTA NEET UG results declared; Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal tops

Candidates can check their NEET UG result 2026 with their application number and scorecard on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET result 2026
NEET result 2026 Pic: AI generated

The wait is over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam results 2026 today, July 16. It has released the NEET UG results 2026 link on the official websites at neet.nta.nic.in.

The Agency has also released NEET toppers list and final answer key along with results. The NEET OMR response sheet was also released a few days ago.

Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the NEET results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official website. One must use their application number and password to check NEET UG results. Over 20 lakh candidates regisrered for the medical entrance examination. The NEET UG re-exam was held on June 21.

NEET UG Result 2026 LIVE: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify

A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Category-wise qualified candidates

• General: 2.91 lakh

• OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

• SC: 1.59 lakh

• ST: 63,716

• Gen-EWS: 95,026

• PwBD: 3,666

NTA NEET Result 2026: Check NEET Cut-off marks

General: 715- 213 (50th percentile)

SC/ST/ OBC: 212-177 (40th percentile)

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Login credentials to check

Candidates can access the NEET UG results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their application number and password to check results.

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