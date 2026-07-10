NEET Result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET re-exam result, toppers list, final answer key soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam results 2026 soon. They will likely release the NEET OMR sheets and final answer keys soon on its official website on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who has appeared for the written exam can access the NEET results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official website. One must use their application number and password to check NEET UG results. Over 20 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination. The NEET UG re-exam was held on June 21.