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NEET Result 2026 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET re-exam result, toppers list, final answer key soon

The NTA will be releasing NEET UG results 2026 along with final answer key on the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. The roll number and date of birth are mandatory to check results
NEET result 2026
NEET result 2026 Pic: AI generated

NTA NEET UG Re-exam Results 2026 LIVE: How to check your results

Step 1: Open the official portal of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the NEET UG exam results 2026 link, shown at the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials including the roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit all the mandatory fields

Step 6: After this point NEET UG results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download NEET UG marksheet 2026 in PDF

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of NEET UG for future requirements

NEET UG 2026 Result LIVE: Login credentials are required to check the re-exam results

Candidates can access the NEET UG re-exam results 2026 with valid login credentials. The candidates must use their application number and password to check results on result day.

NEET Result 2026: Provisional answer key released

The NTA has released NEET UG provisional answer key 2026 on the official portal on June 25. It has allowed candidates to challenge the provisional answer key till June 28.

NEE UG Result 2026 LIVE: NEET UG OMR response sheet released?

The NTA has not released the OMR response sheet on the official portal. Th official notice reads, "The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed."

NEET Result 2026 LIVE: Release date announced?

The NTA has not yet announced the NEET UG re-exam results 2026 date yet. The unofficial sources claim that the exam results will be released by July 20.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam results 2026 soon. They will likely release the NEET OMR sheets and final answer keys soon on its official website on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who has appeared for the written exam can access the NEET results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official website. One must use their application number and password to check NEET UG results. Over 20 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination. The NEET UG re-exam was held on June 21.

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