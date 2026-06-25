NEET-related delay defers Karnataka seat allotment to Round 2

BENGALURU:Karnataka Examinations Authority executive director H Prasanna on Wednesday said owing to the delay in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the seat allocation for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test students in medical, dental and Ayush courses would be done in the second round.

“The process will start after the seat matrix is available from the Medical Counselling Committee and the Medical Education Department,” he said. “Students who want only medical seats can wait for the second round.

However, if medical seats are not available, students who want to get admission in engineering or other courses must mandatorily participate in the first round of option entry.”

Students in the first round will get the opportunity to rearrange their options by adding medical options in the second round.

Due to technical maintenance enhancement works at the state data centre, the KEA website will be down from 9pm on June 25 to 9pm on June 26. All online services will be suspended during this period,” he said.