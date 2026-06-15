Gujarat cyber police arrest Bihar student in alleged NEET refund fraud case

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 19-year-old student from Bihar in connection with an alleged NEET refund fraud case involving the unauthorised access of candidate accounts and attempted diversion of examination refund payments.

The case came to light after a complainant reported that someone had allegedly created a false identity using his daughter's details and gained access to her NEET UG-2026 account. According to investigators, the accused obtained the candidate's application credentials and logged into the official NEET portal without authorisation.

Police said the accused allegedly attempted to divert the candidate's refund amount by replacing her bank account details with another account, enabling the refund money to be transferred elsewhere.