NEET re-exam students get dedicated train network across Bihar

Patna, June 20 (IANS): To facilitate students appearing for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21, the Danapur Division of the Railways will operate six special examination trains across key routes in Bihar and Jharkhand.
The initiative aims to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for candidates reaching their examination centres.
According to railway officials, special services have been introduced in anticipation of an expected increase in passenger traffic on the examination day.
As per the Railways' schedule, the first special exam train will depart from Patna Junction at 4:30 a.m. on June 21 and arrive in Darbhanga at 9:30 a.m.
The second train will leave Buxar at 6:30 a.m. and reach Patna at 9:15 a.m., while the third train will depart from Patna at 6:20 p.m. and arrive in Buxar at 9:05 p.m.
Additionally, the fourth special train will depart from Jasidih at 3:40 a.m. and reach Danapur at 9:00 a.m., while the fifth train will leave Danapur at 6:15 p.m. and arrive in Jasidih at 11:00 p.m.
The sixth train will depart from Patna Junction at 6:00 a.m. and reach Gaya at 9:00 a.m.
The Railways stated that these special services are intended to help students reach their destinations on time and avoid travel-related difficulties on the day of the examination.
Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has intensified surveillance and security arrangements to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.
A special monitoring cell has been established, and authorities are maintaining close surveillance on 135 individuals previously identified in cases related to examination fraud, paper leaks, impersonation, and other irregularities in competitive examinations.
The EOU has also issued an advisory to candidates, parents, and guardians, urging them to remain cautious of fraudsters and misinformation campaigns during the examination period.
Officials said cybercriminals and anti-social elements may attempt to deceive students through phone calls, messages, emails, or social media posts by falsely claiming to provide question papers, answer keys, or guaranteed success in exchange for money.
Authorities have advised students to avoid such fraudulent claims and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.
The enhanced security measures and additional train services are aimed at ensuring that NEET candidates can appear for the examination in a safe, transparent, and stress-free environment.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.