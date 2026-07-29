NEET re-exam question paper leaked 3 days prior in Gujarat, claims NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: Amid ongoing nationwide protests over paper leak allegations, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, on Wednesday levied sensational new charges against the Centre and testing authorities. Taking to social media platform X, Pawar claimed that the question paper for the NEET-UG re-examination was leaked in Gujarat three days before the test was conducted.

Calling the situation alarming, Pawar urged investigative agencies to issue an immediate clarification and demanded a thorough, unbiased probe into what he alleged is an organised paper leak racket operating across states.

Along with his social media post, Pawar released supporting documents, including an email thread, urging law enforcement and central agencies to inspect the timeline and trace the origin of the alleged leak.

He urged investigative bodies not to bow under political pressure and to expose the key orchestrators behind the paper leak network.