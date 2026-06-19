NEET re-exam: NTA issues safety advisory; shares admit card updates on WhatsApp

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that it is sending reminder SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, while cautioning students against fraudulent messages and fake communications.

The NEET-UG exam for admissions into medical courses was originally held on May 3 this year, but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating this issue.

"NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a public advisory on X.