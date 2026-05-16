NEET re-exam may delay TNEA counselling, experts warn of academic disruption

CHENNAI: The announcement of the NEET re-examination on June 21 has triggered concerns over a likely delay in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, with experts warning that it could disrupt the academic calendar, delay admissions and create uncertainty over seat allotments in engineering colleges across the state.

Though the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has scheduled the release of the TNEA rank list on June 29, experts fear the counselling schedule could be pushed beyond the usual timeline due to delays expected in medical admissions. TNEA registrations will close on June 2, while last date for uploading certificates is June 6.